Union Civil Aviation ministry gives primary approval to set up airport in Anantapur

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: It’ slearnt that Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has agree in principle to establish a civil airport in Anantapur in response to an appeal by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and MPs Ambica Lakshminarayana and BK Parthasaradhi.

The trio met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in Delhi last week and impressed on him the need for airport facility in Anantapur, quoting several reasons.

The Union ministry has asked the State government to alienate 1,200 acres for building airport.

Hundreds of devotees from Europe pour into Puttaparthi, which is an international pilgrimage centre. The airport, owned by the Trust, is confined to seasonal arrival of flights and that too to VIP’s. So common citizens have no access to the airport to any flights that land here.

Presence of an NGO, Rural Development Trust (RDT), which has visitors from European countries, also one of the reasons for constructing an airport.

Five universities - Sri Krishna Devaraya University, JNTUA, Central University of AP, Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning and BEST University in Gorantla – in Anantapur also makes airport a necessary.