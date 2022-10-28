Union Fin Min inaugurates development schemes in adopted village

Vijayawada: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Rapid Gravity Filters of the drinking water scheme at Matsyapuram village in West Godavari district. The filters were set up at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore that she provided under the MP's Local Area Development Scheme. Officials of the drinking water supply department explained the functioning of the filters to the Union Minister and how it would ensure supply of clean water to the inhabitants. Sitharaman then visited the clean water pond in the village and planted saplings.

Later, the Union Minister went to PM Lanka village under Narsapuram mandal and inaugurated the Anti-Erosion Embankment. Sitharaman had adopted PM Lanka village under Saansad's Aadarsh Gram Yojana. She went around the village and inspected the developments. She also launched a skill development programme at Digital Community Centre in the village. The Union Minister interacted with women, who were undergoing training in stitching and beautician courses.

AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and other officials accompanied the Union Minister.

Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate IIFT today



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would inaugurate the third branch of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) campus on an ad-hoc basis at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) here on Friday. The IIFT has two branches in Kolkata and New Delhi. The IIFT authorities submitted a proposal for the grant of Rs 229 crore to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the sanction order is eagerly awaited.

IIFT Head of the department Prof V Ravindra Saradhi told 'The Hans India' that already a site of 25 acres has been sanctioned for the construction IIFT permanent building regarding Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) area near the seacoast. He stated that soon after they receive the grant of Rs 229 crore from the Central government, they would commence the work in the allotted 25 acres of land in KSEZ area.

The campus is approximately one-and-half kms from the seacoast. He further stated that the sanction order has not been received till now. Saradhi said the cost of the building construction is to be borne by both Central and State governments in the ratio of 50:50. He said at present the building was given to the IIFT- Kakinada to run on temporary basis in JNTU-K. He said that already classes commenced in September 2022 and about 40 students pursuing this course. Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would inaugurate a temporary IIFT campus in JNTU-K, he informed. JNTU-K Registrar Prof L Sumalatha told 'The Hans India' that the IIFT campus is a separate independent institute and classes are conducted in their building on hire basis.