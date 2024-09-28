Union Min assures better medical services at GGH

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that the TDP-led NDA government in the State will take steps to render better medical services at the GGH.

He addressed the GGH Development Society committee meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that so far Ayushman Bharat cards were issued to six lakh beneficiaries and directed the officials to distribute the cards to all the eligible persons.

Chandrasekhar directed the officials to take steps for the extension of Natco Cancer department and for the construction of the building. He appreciated hospital development committee member Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu for coming forward to complete the construction of the service block in the hospital at a cost of Rs.5 crore. He further said that Dr Podili Prasad came forward to construct two more floors on the block constructed in his name at the GGH.

He warned that he will take stern action against the doctors if they refer to medical tests available in the hospital to outside labs and the amount spent by the patient will be collected from the HoD concerned.

District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Galla Madhavi, B Ramanjaneyulu and Md Naseer Ahmed, assistant collector Swapnil Pawar Jagannadh and GGH superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar were among those who participated.

Earlier, he along with MLA Galla Madhavi visited Chuttugunta, AT Agraharam, Joseph Nagar and Chandrabhanudigunta.

Locals at Chuttugunta Centre said that due to constructions on sidedrains, water is not flowing smoothly and stressed on the need to widen the side drains.