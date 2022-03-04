Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and CM YS Jagan to inspect Polavaram works today

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is visiting Andhra Pradesh today to tour the Polavaram project along with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inspect the works at the field level. The union minister would start his visit through a photo exhibition set up at the spillway on the progress of the Polavaram project. The Union Minister, who had already reached Vijayawada last evening as part of his AP visit, had a courtesy call with the CM YS Jagan last night.



As part of the schedule, Union Minister Shekhawat and CM YS Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport for Polavaram at 9.15 am today and will reach Indukuru 1 Rehabilitation Colony at Devipatnam Mandal in East Godavari District at 10 am and will meet the displaced families. Later, at 11.20 am, the minister will speak to the residents of Thaduvai Rehabilitation Colony in West Godavari district.

After visiting Rehabilitation colonies, Union Minister Shekhawat along with CM Jagan will reach the Polavaram Dam site at 12.30 pm and inspect the construction work of the project and examine the fish ladder works, guide bund works. The Minister will discuss the works of the Upper Cofferdam and the Earth Come Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam and inspect Spillway, spill channel, earth rock rock dam dia wall, upper and lower cofferdams.

Later, the union minister will conduct a review with Water Resources Department officials and PPA at the project. He will instruct the officials on the steps to be taken to complete the project by the deadline. He will later participate in various activities in Vijayawada and return to Delhi on Friday night.