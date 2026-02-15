Union Minister Jyotiraditya to visit Guntur on Feb 22

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stated that Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern region Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit Guntur on February 22. He said a MoU with the Chief Minister regarding BharatNet funds allocation to Andhra Pradesh will be signed during the programme. Around 9,000 postal employees are expected to attend, and those who have performed exceptionally will be felicitated to highlight post office development.

He addressed a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall on Saturday regarding the arrangements for the GDS Sammelanam scheduled on February 22, at Narakoduru village of Guntur district.

He said that a new initiative, Samruddhi Village, will be launched as a pilot project by combining three villages, with Narakoduru village in Chebrolu Mandal selected as one of them. The programme will provide additional benefits to the village, including enhanced medical services and AI based facilities. District collector Thameem Ansariya ,joint collector Asutosh Srivastava, district revenue officer Khajavali, CPMG Sridevi, and other senior officials were present.