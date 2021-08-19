Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets YS Jagan as a courtesy call in Tadepalli

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra had met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today. He met CM Jagan at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Officials said Kishan Reddy met the CM as part of courtesy call. Later, the Chief Minister had lunch with Kishan Reddy.



Union Minister Kishan Reddy had a meeting with AP CM Jagan at the CM's residence for half an hour. The latest political situation and various issues related to the state were discussed on the occasion. It is learned that the two also discussed the ongoing water dispute between the two Telugu states. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who came to AP for the first time, was felicitated by CM Jagan. On this occasion, CM Jagan presented a idol of Venkateswara Swamy to the Union Minister.



Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was on a visit to Vijayawada, was injured. Kishan Reddy was hit in the head by a door while getting into the car. The incident took place at the Jan Ashirwad Sabha in Vijayawada. Earlier, Kishan Reddy visited Kanakadurga temple and performed special pujas on Indrakeeladri.

