Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Agri Minister Atchannaidu to reach Srikakulam today

Srikakulam: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and state Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cooperation and Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu will arrive in Srikakulam on Monday.

According to the schedule released by the Ministers’ offices on Sunday, both the Ministers will reach their native district for the first time after taking oath.

Both of them will start from the airport at Visakhapatnam at 9.30 am on Monday after receiving welcome from the party leaders and cadres and reach Srikakulam at 2.30 pm after participating in a rally on the national highway (NH-16).

On reaching Srikakulam city, they will garland the statue of former Union Minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu at Simha Dwaram. Later they will enter the Srikakulam city through Day and Night Junction and arrive at the Union Minister’s residence on the 80 feet road via Seven Roads Junction, Kalinga Road, Potti Sriramulu Junction and Mill Junction.

Later in the evening, they will proceed from the Union Minister’s residence to their native village Nimmada in Kotabommali mandal via RamaLaxmana Junction, Peddapadu, Narasannapeta and stay at their residence in Nimmada village. To receive both the Ministers, TDP leaders, cadres and their supporters have made elaborate arrangements. Police also made security arrangements to avoid traffic issues.