Union Minister watches ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in theatre

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that ‘Dhurandhar 2’ reflects how powerful India has become under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a film that inspires patriotism among youth.

On Friday, he watched the film at a multiplex in Bhimavaram along with his family members and BJP leaders and cadres. During the screening, especially in patriotic and action-packed sequences, Srinivasa Varma was seen holding the national flag and raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, with hundreds of BJP workers and leaders joining in, echoing across the theatre premises and creating a charged atmosphere of national pride.

Speaking to the media later, the Union Minister praised director Aditya Dhar for powerfully portraying the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers who safeguard the nation’s borders and security. He also lauded the performances of actors Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the film.

Among those present were BJP State Secretary B Adilakshmi, district president A Sridevi, DNR College Association president Gokaraju Narasimharaju, and senior leaders Narni Tataji, Ethakota Tataji, Kayita Surendra, Vabilishetty Prasad, Adabala Shiva, and Shaik Mohiddin, along with several party supporters.