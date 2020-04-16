Union ministers appreciate CM YS Jagan for taking measures to curb Coronavirus: Gautam Reddy

Minister for Information Technology Gautam Reddy said that the central monster are in praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps to curb the spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the authorities are carrying out strict measures at the behest of the CM without any hurdles. As a part of this, the state is producing a large number of coronavirus test kits. The Minister said that already 50,000 covid kits have been produced and supplied to all districts and zones.

Minister Gautam Reddy told the media on Thursday that CM Jagan had ordered the production of another 50 thousand test kits in advance. "As many as 20 lakh tests would be dine across the state with 1 lakh testing kits in next month; on the other hand, ventilators are being manufactured with Indian technology," Gautam Reddy said. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to do so. he added.

This was possible due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's foresight. "We were able to produce testing kits within 35 days and steps have been taken to increase production in industries; we provide protection kits for workers and employees and the government is taking action to this extent, " Gautam Reddy said. He said that the Chief Minister is likely to subsidize MSMEs in the wake of the lockdown and taking steps to help the industries that have been in loss due to coronavirus.

