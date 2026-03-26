Union ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay express shock over Markapuram bus fire

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have expressed deep shock over the tragic bus accident in Markapuram, located in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Both leaders conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Bandi Sanjay called for a thorough inquiry into the incident and urged authorities to ensure that the injured receive the highest standard of medical care.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu also expressed anguish over the mishap and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed district officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and to implement all necessary relief measures at the accident site. He further emphasised the need for special arrangements to promptly inform the families of the victims.

The horrific accident occurred early on Thursday near Rayavaram in Markapuram mandal, when a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck, triggering a massive fire. As a result, 13 passengers were burnt alive, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information and launched rescue operations. The injured were swiftly shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.