Union Ministers Vaishnav Praise Google’s $15 Billion Investment in AP

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav expressed gratitude for Google's decision to invest $15 billion in Visakhapatnam,** asserting that this investment will transform lives across the nation. He noted that states like Andhra Pradesh, which prioritise technology, are pivotal to the country's development.

Minister Vaishnav addressed concerns regarding Artificial Intelligence among tech experts, explaining that upskilling is generating more opportunities. He highlighted that the establishment of data centres is part of the government's data centre policy.

Additionally, he stated that Visakhapatnam is set to connect with nations in South Asia and Australia via a submarine cable system, as efforts are underway to improve connectivity to the northeastern states from Myanmar. “We hope Google will collaborate in these initiatives,” he added, reiterating the competition among states to leverage technology.

He concluded by endorsing the importance of such competition in fulfilling the 2047 vision of a developed Bharat.