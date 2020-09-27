Unknown offenders break Nandi idol at Shiva temple in GD Nellore Mandal in Chittoor

Chittoor: Certain unknown offenders have vandalized the ancient Nandi idol situated before Shiva Temple at Nangamangalam village, GD Nellore Mandal 14 km distance from here on Saturday night according to K. Eswar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor. In the backdrop of breaking the Hindu Temples threat, the mysterious incident invoked a sensation in the district.

Speaking to media men here on Sunday, the DSP declared that the offenders snatched the oldest Nandi idol with a wrong notion of finding a hidden treasure like pearls, diamonds, Panchalohas etc inside the idol. He said that the Nandi idol was cracked recently and the temple trust patched the creaks with. Seesam. Rumours have aired in nearby villages that the crakes of the idol were filled by valuable metal like gold and others. The offenders reportedly stole the idol and broke for no returns. A case was registered in GD Nellore PS. Clue teams and police dogs have rushed the spot of offence and the offenders would be nabbed soon the DSP informed.