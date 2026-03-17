Unpredictable Weather Hits AP, Telangana Amid Early Summer Heat

Hyderabad: The weather across the Telugu states has become increasingly unpredictable, with summer heat arriving early in March. The Meteorological Department warned that, despite overcast skies in Hyderabad, humidity levels are expected to be extremely oppressive. Temperatures are forecast to reach between 32°C and 34°C today, with intense sun from as early as 11:00 AM. Night temperatures remain mild at around 21°C, but high daytime humidity will make it feel over 35°C. Rain chances are low at 10%, and the UV index is currently moderate at 3.

In contrast, Vijayawada faces a different scenario. Despite a maximum of 35°C, there is an 80% chance of unseasonal rain, driven by a trough in the Bay of Bengal. Thundershowers are possible, with wind speeds up to 15 km/h. The UV index here is very high at 9, posing risks from direct sunlight.

In other districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar, temperatures are expected to be approximately 2°C higher, with doctors warning against venturing out between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to avoid dehydration.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated locations across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Authorities advise the public to stay away from trees and electric poles during thunderstorms and lightning. Farmers, especially those harvesting crops, are urged to take precautions to protect their produce from rain.