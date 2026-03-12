Unseasonal rains and heatwave alert issued in AP and Telangana

The scorching sun has intensified in the Telugu states before mid-March, with temperatures rising sharply. People find it difficult to step outside due to the intense heat. The afternoons see deserted roads, and the Meteorological Department has issued warnings of significant weather changes in the coming weeks, including heavy rains in many districts.

In Telangana, unseasonal rains are expected to begin from 16 March. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, moist southeasterly winds will bring cooler conditions across the state, with rain forecast from 16 to 23 March. Officials warn that thunder and lightning may occur in North and East Telangana, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Farmers are concerned about the potential impact of these untimely rains during the harvest season. Warnings of hailstorms have been issued for districts such as Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Adilabad. Authorities advise farmers to safeguard their crops against possible damage.

While the intense heat is expected to persist until 14 March, winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h from 16 March may provide some relief.

Similar weather patterns are affecting Andhra Pradesh, due to a strange cycle in the Bay of Bengal. Instead of dissipating, a low-pressure system is lingering, sending cold, gusty winds to coastal regions. Rain is likely in Uttarandhra and coastal districts from 15 to 17 March, with sudden weather changes and dust storms possible.

Doctors warn residents to be cautious of fevers and health issues associated with these abrupt weather shifts.