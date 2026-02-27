Unseasonal rains occur in AP, Telangana, heat waves to begin soon

The weather in the Telugu states has undergone a dramatic shift due to a low-pressure trough in the Bay of Bengal, leading to unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Over the past three days, several districts in Telangana have experienced severe weather disruptions. The entire state has cooled significantly as the trough extends from South Karnataka to Maharashtra.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, particularly in Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts, with a 'yellow alert' in place for these areas on Friday. The centre also reported that Hyderabad could see intermittent showers and cloudy skies.

In the last 24 hours, Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded the highest rainfall of 4.36 centimetres, while Gudur in Mahabubabad received 1.38 centimetres. Other districts such as Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, and Bhupalpally also experienced moderate rains.

The unseasonal weather has adversely affected farmers, with crops like maize, gram, and sorghum, ready for harvest, falling to the ground. Dried turmeric piles have also been damaged by the rain, causing significant losses and distress among farmers.

Meteorological officials stated that although the current cool spell may continue briefly, the rains are expected to subside from Saturday, returning the weather to normal. However, they warned that a heatwave is likely to follow. Currently, the maximum temperature in the state is around 33°C, with a minimum of 21°C. Once the low-pressure system dissipates, temperatures are expected to rise sharply, with the sun becoming intense from March 1.

The Meteorological Centre advised caution, especially for the elderly and children, recommending they avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Authorities urged residents to stay alert as the untimely rains end and scorching sunshine approaches.