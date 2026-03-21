Unsettled Weather to Grip Andhra Pradesh for Three Days

A sudden shift in weather conditions is set to affect Andhra Pradesh, with the Amaravati Meteorological Centre forecasting rainfall across the state over the next three days.

According to officials, the change is being driven by multiple weather systems, including a surface circulation and a low-pressure trough. Residents, particularly in coastal regions and Rayalaseema, have been advised to remain vigilant as showers may be accompanied by gusty winds.

At present, three distinct systems are influencing the state’s weather. A cyclonic circulation persists over South Interior Karnataka at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. In addition, a trough extends from the Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka via Tamil Nadu at around 0.9 km altitude. Meanwhile, the impact of an earlier cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the north coastal Andhra coast, has weakened.

For today, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations, with strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely. Over the following two days, rainfall will continue, though wind speeds may ease slightly to between 30 and 50 kmph.

In South Coastal Andhra, similar conditions are forecast over the next three days, with isolated thundershowers and winds of 30 to 50 kmph.

Rayalaseema is likely to experience rain with thunderstorms and lightning today, along with winds of up to 50 kmph. Light rain is expected tomorrow, followed by isolated showers the day after.

While no major change in maximum temperatures is anticipated over the next two days, officials warn that heat intensity will increase significantly in the subsequent five days. As the rains recede, temperatures are expected to rise steadily, prompting authorities to urge the public to take necessary precautions.