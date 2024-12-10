Unused NBPPL land in Mannavaram may be reclaimed for new industries

Tirupati: Amidincreasing industrial growth, the State government has proposed reclaiming approximately 600 acres of unused land allocated to NTPC-BHEL Power Projects Ltd (NBPPL) near Mannavaram in Srikalahasti mandal. The initiative aims to repurpose the vacant land for establishing new industries, boosting regional development.

On Monday, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj and APIIC Managing Director Abhishekh Kishore held a virtual meeting with Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and NBPPL representatives to address the issue. During the discussion, industry officials highlighted that the land, unused for years, should be reclaimed and repurposed.

Emphasising the potential benefits of reallocating the land, Yuvaraj underscored the need to revitalise the region’s industrial landscape. The NBPPL representatives pointed out that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Power. In response, Yuvaraj directed APIIC officials to submit detailed proposals to the central ministry, reflecting the government’s determination to reclaim the land for more productive use. The land was originally allotted in 2009 during the Congress-led UPA government for a Rs 6,000 crore power equipment manufacturing project. Despite starting operations in 2016, the NBPPL facility struggled due to declining demand for thermal power equipment as solar energy gained prominence. With no substantial orders or progress, the project’s future remained uncertain. Since the NDA government took office in 2014, little effort was made to revive the project, leaving much of the land underutilised.

In recent efforts to revive the site, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy proposed including NBPPL under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, envisioning its transformation into an electronic equipment manufacturing hub. The proposal aims to produce lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors and electrical components, but it still awaits necessary approvals.

Even if Gurumoorthy’s vision materialises, around 600 acres will remain vacant, with no plans from NBPPL for expansion. To ensure optimal land use, the state government plans to reclaim and allocate it to industries ready to initiate projects. This move aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader goal of accelerating industrial development and maximising economic potential in the region.