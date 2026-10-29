Uprooted trees, electric poles removed

Bapatla: District police have been working round-the-clock to help people during Cyclone Arnab . SP B Umamaheswar said that the cyclone crossed the coast near Kakinada at about two o’clock in the afternoon and moved towards the north. Though Bapatla district escaped major danger, the SP said the police patrolling will continue in the affected areas.

He said police worked closely with other departments under a pre-made plan, and staff responded quickly.

Police removed trees blown down by strong winds within minutes so traffic was not disturbed. He said they acted fast when electric poles fell on the roads.

SP Umamaheswar asked people not to panic.

He said people should follow police and government advice until the cyclone fully ends. They should not go near fallen electric poles.

They should not go to the beaches until an official announcement is made. They should also not try to enter fast-flowing water. The SP asked people in need of help to call the control room on 8333813228 or dial 112.