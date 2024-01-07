Use setbacks as fuel to propel you forward, Guv advises students

Anantapur: Governor Abdul Nazeer has presented gold medals to 71 students for their academic meritorious achievements and degrees to 86,142 graduates including PG and Ph D students of 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years at 13th convocation at JNTUA campus auditorium, here on Saturday. Addressing a galaxy of students, teaching staff, guests and special invitees, Governor Nazeer stated that this day was not merely a symbolic gesture, but it is a testament to the countless hours of hard work, determination and intellectual prowess that each of them has invested in their education. He described the graduating students as the architects of the future, engineers of progress and the trailblazers of innovation. “Your education at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, has equipped you with the tools and knowledge needed to tackle the complex challenges of 21st century. But education is not just about acquiring information, it is about cultivating a mind-set, fostering creativity, and instilling a sense of responsibility,” he said.

The Chancellor told the students that the road ahead will undoubtedly present challenges, but it is through these challenges that they will discover their true potential. ‘Do not fear failure, for it is a steppingstone to success. Learn from every setback, adapt to change, and let your setbacks be the fuel that propels you forward’, he added.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G Ranga Janardhana congratulated all the students, who received their graduation and post-graduation degrees and research scholars received Ph D.

The Governor felicitated chief guest-cum-orator Prof Vegesna Satyanarayana Raju, former member of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Dr K Balaveera Reddy, former chairman of BOG, NIT-K Surathkal and former V-C of Visveswaraya Technological University, Belgaum on the occasion. Registrar C Sasidhar proposed vote of thanks.