Vaccination drive in Guntur: Collector reviews arrangements for Chief Minister's visit

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collector P Prasanti, Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy and GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha visited ward secretariat No140 at Bharatpeta here on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for vaccination to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which marks launch of vaccination at ward secretariats in the State to people above 45years of age on April 1.

Vivek Yadav said that the Chief Minister will register his name for vaccination at ward secretariat No140. After getting vaccinated, he will stay half-an-hour in the observation centre.

The Collector directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for Chief Minister's visit without any inconvenience. He discussed arrangements and security with the Chief Minister's programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram and security officials.

Earlier, Vivek Yadav reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister's vaccination programme with Joint Collector Prasanti and SP Ammi Reddy. Deputy Transport Commissioner Meera Prasad, Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy, Guntur west tahsildar Mohan Rao, YSRCP State general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, Deputy Mayor Vajrala Babu, GMC Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao were present.