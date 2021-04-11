Vakil Saab movie: Andhra Pradesh High Court asks exhibitors to follow govt rules on ticket price from today

Amaravati: AP High Court division bench on Saturday said that the increase in Vakeel Saab movieticket priceswill be applicable only for Saturday and up to Sunday for online tickets, changing the single judge order allowing increase in ticket prices. The division bench said that exhibitors should follow the government rules from Sunday on ticket price.

It may be noted that the exhibitors and distributors filed petition in High Court seeking increase in ticket price. The High Court single judge issued orders allowing the exhibitors to increase the ticket price for three days.

However, the state government challenged the single judge order before division bench by filing House motion petition.

It is alleged that the state government is vindictive towards the Vakil Saab movie as its protagonist is Pawan Kalyan.

The exhibitors and distributors said that premier shows and high ticket prices are common during release of movies of big stars.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu too criticised the state government for being "vindictive" towards Pawan, as he is questioning the misrule Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah denied the allegations stating that there are no political motives for rejecting permission for premier or benefit show. He said it was done as per regulations to prevent inflated pricing of tickets.