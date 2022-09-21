  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vallabhaneni Vamsi appeals YS Jagan to continue NTR name to Health University

Vallabhaneni Vamsi
x

Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Highlights

Vamsi who praised Jagan for naming a district after NTR appealed to CM Jagan to look into the possibility of continuing the name of the great man who was the cause of the establishment of NTR Health University

Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi responded on the name change of NTR University in Andhra Pradesh. Vamsi who praised Jagan for naming a district after NTR appealed to CM Jagan to look into the possibility of continuing the name of the great man who was the cause of the establishment of NTR Health University in the same district at the initiative of NTR.

Meanwhile, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, president of AP Official Language Chairman has resigned from the post over the renaming of NTR Health University. He announced in a media conference that he is resigning from all his posts.

He said that it is not right to remove NTR's name from Health University and replace it with YS Rajasekhar Reddy's name. He made it clear that he has an ideological conflict with Chandrababu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X