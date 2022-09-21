Vallabhaneni Vamsi appeals YS Jagan to continue NTR name to Health University

Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi responded on the name change of NTR University in Andhra Pradesh. Vamsi who praised Jagan for naming a district after NTR appealed to CM Jagan to look into the possibility of continuing the name of the great man who was the cause of the establishment of NTR Health University in the same district at the initiative of NTR.



Meanwhile, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, president of AP Official Language Chairman has resigned from the post over the renaming of NTR Health University. He announced in a media conference that he is resigning from all his posts.

He said that it is not right to remove NTR's name from Health University and replace it with YS Rajasekhar Reddy's name. He made it clear that he has an ideological conflict with Chandrababu.