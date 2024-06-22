Live
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
- Mines and Minerals Act was brought by Cong govt: BRS
- Rockstar DSP announces India tour; leaves a question to his followers
Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad delayed by over 4 hours
The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is set to depart later than scheduled, causing a delay of more than 4 hours for passengers. The train, which was supposed to leave Visakha at 5.45 AM, will now depart at 10 AM.
Officials from Vande Bharat Express have cited a technical fault in the C-9 coach of the express as the reason for the delay. This unexpected setback has prompted travelers to make alternative arrangements and adjust their schedules accordingly.
Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest information and keep track of any further developments regarding the departure time of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.
