Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad delayed by over 4 hours

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express is set to depart later than scheduled, causing a delay of more than 4 hours for passengers. The train, which was supposed to leave Visakha at 5.45 AM, will now depart at 10 AM.

Officials from Vande Bharat Express have cited a technical fault in the C-9 coach of the express as the reason for the delay. This unexpected setback has prompted travelers to make alternative arrangements and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest information and keep track of any further developments regarding the departure time of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.