Veera Ratna Foundation to support families of fallen soldiers

Vijayawada: Brigadier V Venkat Reddy, Director of the State Sainik Welfare Department, said here on Tuesday that inspired by the sacrifice of a military Colonel in Karnataka who died in the line of duty, the Veera Ratna Foundation has been established to support the families of fallen soldiers.

State Sainik Welfare Department in collaboration with the Karnataka-based Veera Ratna Foundation jointly organised an awareness programme aimed at empowering ‘Veera Naaris’ here. Addressing the Veera Naaris, Brigadier Venkat Reddy stated that the programme’s objective was to raise awareness among these families, who have lost loved ones in the service of the nation. He commended the State government’s decision to increase financial assistance for families of fallen soldiers from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

He also mentioned that efforts were underway to provide 300 square yards of house plots, along with either 2.5 acres of wet land or five acres of dry land. Furthermore, opportunities are being created for Veera Naaris aged between 25 and 35 to join as women police officers.

Archana Chakravarthy, CEO of Veera Ratna Foundation, shared that their foundation currently provides services to Veera Naari families in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with aspirations to expand nationwide. She expressed happiness at the Sainik Welfare Department’s invitation to extend their services to Andhra Pradesh.

She reiterated the foundation’s commitment to supporting the children of fallen soldiers with their education, health and other needs. The foundation also aims to provide training in various skills and professions to help these women achieve financial and mental stability. The foundation also plans to present ‘Sainik Memorial Awards’ in the schools where the martyred soldiers studied, with the awards being handed over by the Veera Naaris themselves. Additional Director of the Sainik Welfare Department Shiv Prasad, the district officials, Veera Ratna Foundation staff and families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the borders, from various districts also participated.