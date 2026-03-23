Veeraswamy bags “Business Tycoon of India 2026” award

Vijayawada: Noted builder and industrialist Ramishetty Veeraswamy (popularly known as RV Swamy) was honoured with the prestigious “Business Tycoon of India 2026” award, bringing pride to the city. The award ceremony was organised by the Film and Television Promotion Council of India, Vijayawada chapter, and was held grandly at the Vijayawada Club. On this occasion, IPS officer Ake Ravi Krishna presented the award to Veeraswamy in recognition of his outstanding achievements. Members of the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels and Restaurants Association also participated in the event.

Hailing from Vijayawada, Veeraswamy has earned a distinguished reputation in the construction, hospitality, and industrial sectors through his dedication and entrepreneurial excellence. His achievement has brought honour to the Vijayawada region. Local residents and prominent personalities extended their heartfelt congratulations to him, expressing hope that he will achieve greater milestones in the future and bring further recognition to the region.