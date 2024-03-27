Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao campaigns in Hanuman Peta area in 36th division of Vijayawada
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP candidate for the Central Constituency, visited the Hanuman Peta area in the local 36th division along with local division corporator Bali Govind and other party members.
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP candidate for the Central Constituency, visited the Hanuman Peta area in the local 36th division along with local division corporator Bali Govind and other party members. During the visit, Rao went door-to-door, engaging with residents and seeking their support in the upcoming elections.
Rao addressed various issues that were brought to his attention by the residents and assured them that he would work towards resolving them post-election. He also highlighted the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, such as the house pension disbursed on the first day of every month, and expressed confidence in securing a majority in the division.
Speaking to the residents, Rao criticized the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of hindering the development of Vijayawada in the name of Amaravati. He emphasized the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that he was confident of victory in the upcoming elections, regardless of opposition efforts.
The campaign event was attended by senior leaders of the 36th division, corporators, divisional party leaders, activists, and supporters of the YSRCP. The participants expressed their enthusiasm for the election campaign and pledged their support to Rao and the party.