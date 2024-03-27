Vellampally Srinivasa Rao campaigns in Hanuman Peta area in 36th division of Vijayawada

Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP candidate for the Central Constituency, visited the Hanuman Peta area in the local 36th division along with local division corporator Bali Govind and other party members. During the visit, Rao went door-to-door, engaging with residents and seeking their support in the upcoming elections.

Rao addressed various issues that were brought to his attention by the residents and assured them that he would work towards resolving them post-election. He also highlighted the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, such as the house pension disbursed on the first day of every month, and expressed confidence in securing a majority in the division.

Speaking to the residents, Rao criticized the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of hindering the development of Vijayawada in the name of Amaravati. He emphasized the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that he was confident of victory in the upcoming elections, regardless of opposition efforts.

The campaign event was attended by senior leaders of the 36th division, corporators, divisional party leaders, activists, and supporters of the YSRCP. The participants expressed their enthusiasm for the election campaign and pledged their support to Rao and the party.



























































