Venkatagiri Bus Station bags Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra award
Tirupati: Venkatagiri bus station in Tirupati district has received Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra (SASA) award at district-level in recognition of its exemplary cleanliness and maintenance practices.
At a programme held at the Collectorate in Tirupati on Monday, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar presented the award to bus station manager Addanki Ramakrishna.
Explaining their efforts to The Hans India, Ramakrishna said that consistent efforts by the staff and regular feedback from passengers helped them maintain the standards. “Controllers regularly take feedback from passengers politely, and we ensure the timely provision and upkeep of amenities such as drinking water, fans, seating, and lighting,” he said.
He added that staff also focused on maintaining clean toilets, displaying MRP boards at all stalls, and implementing other passenger-friendly initiatives. The manager thanked District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) M Jagadeesh and other senior officials for their encouragement and guidance and appreciated cooperation of all bus station staff.
Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, DRO G Narasimhulu, AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Nayee Brahmin Corporation Chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam, and other officials attended the programme.