Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao takes charge as DGNP

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh took over as the Director-General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam on his promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral during a formal ceremony held recently.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, an alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, was commissioned as an engineer officer into the Indian Navy on March 31, 1986. He holds a master's degree in engineering and is a post-graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The Flag Officer has held various important positions in the Indian Navy.

The Admiral is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service. Prior to his appointment as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Tech), HQENC, and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Dockyards & Refits) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.