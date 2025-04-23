Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudarshan Rao felicitated by JNTU Anantapur faculty

Anantapur: A felicitation ceremony was held today at the NTR Auditorium of JNTU Anantapur Engineering College to honour Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshan Rao. The event was organised under the guidance of the teaching faculty.

College Principal Prof. P. Chennareddy praised Prof. Rao, describing him as a gentle, soft-spoken, straightforward, humble, and committed individual. He highlighted Prof. Rao’s long and distinguished service to the university, noting his roles as Rector and Director, which were pivotal in raising the institution’s profile. The Principal also recognised Prof. Rao’s impressive career in the Civil Engineering department, with numerous patents and awards to his name. He further stated that the Vice Chancellor’s experience and values serve as an inspiration to all, calling it a privilege for the university to have such a capable leader at the helm.

In his address, Prof. Sudarshan Rao thanked the state government for entrusting him with the responsibility of Vice Chancellor. He assured the gathering that he would remain accessible to all and would work towards the academic advancement of the university. He pledged to take the university to new heights with collective support.

Registrar Prof. S. Krishnayya commended Prof. Rao’s 42 years of experience in teaching and research. He praised the Vice Chancellor for introducing significant academic reforms and for his visionary leadership.

The event was attended by university officials, including Registrar Prof. S. Krishnayya, OSD to VC Prof. N. Devanna, College Principal Prof. P. Chennareddy, and various faculty members.