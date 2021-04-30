Vice President Venkaiah Naidu enquires about health of Jupudi Ranga Raju

Guntur: Vice-president Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday telephoned BJP state legal cell convenor Jupudi Ranga Raju and enquired about his health condition. He said he will pray god for his good health to do service to the people.

It may be mentioned here that Jupudi Ranga Raju was tested positive for Coronavirus and recovered. Similarly, BJP state co-in-charge of AP affairs Sunil Deodhar and party state president Somu Veeraju telephoned to Jupudi Ranga Raju and enquired about his health condition. They said they will pray god for wellbeing of Jupudi Ranga Raju.