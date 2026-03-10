VIGMAT–2K26 focuses on journey towards excellence

Visakhapatnam: The Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) inaugurated VIGMAT–2K26, a two-day national level management meet here on Monday.

The meet was organised with the theme ‘a journey towards excellence’ and the event brought together management students and budding business leaders from institutions across the country, creating a vibrant platform for intellectual exchange and professional growth.

Addressing the gathering, the guests highlighted the growing significance of management education in the modern corporate world and emphasised the need for students to cultivate leadership, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking to succeed in a business environment.

The dignitaries underscored the importance of analytical thinking, ethical leadership, and lifelong learning for management students navigating the rapidly evolving global business landscape.

They stressed the value of industry exposure, practical insights and strategic decision-making abilities, encouraging students to actively participate in academic forums that mirror real-world corporate challenges. Adding competitive spirit to the management meet, a series of engaging events were organised, including Connect, Fin Frenz, Think Tank, Squid Game, Grandeur Gala, and Mystery Run. These activities were thoughtfully designed to sharpen students’ analytical thinking, teamwork, problem-solving capabilities and managerial competencies.

Students from nearly 20 colleges across the nation enthusiastically participated in the competitions, making the event both vibrant and intellectually stimulating.

Vignan’s Principal J. Sudhakar, Rector V. Madhusudhana Rao, Dean Administration Ch. Hari Govinda Rao, IIM professor K. Ravi Kumar, senior general manager of ISP Rajayyapeta K. P. Rao, administrative director of School of Wonder Kids M Sarvani were present.