Vijayamma backs Sharmila in family assets dispute

Vijayawada: Amid the ongoing family assets dispute before the NCLAT, Y S Vijayamma on Friday issued a detailed clarification, backing her daughter Sharmila and raising questions over the stand of her son and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayamma stated that all assets held until the death of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009 are “combined family assets”, and emphasised that no formal partition has taken place so far.

She said it was YSR’s clear intention that assets be distributed equally among his grandchildren, and maintained that the allocations made to Sharmila in earlier Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were rightfully hers. She further claimed that Sharmila had in fact received less than her due share, citing assets such as Saraswathi Cements and Yelahanka land.

Vijayamma also asserted that the cash payments cited by Jagan were merely dividends from Sharmila’s rightful share, and alleged that Jagan’s niece and nephew had not received fair treatment in the distribution process. At the same time, she expressed hope that, as a mother, Jagan would eventually ensure justice.

In a strong remark, she criticised what she termed a “propaganda campaign” around the issue and urged all parties to avoid taking the dispute repeatedly to the media. The dispute has intensified following a counter-affidavit filed by Vijayamma before the Chennai Bench of the NCLAT, which has drawn attention in political and business circles.

In the filing, she raised objections over the handling of shares in Saraswathi Power, stating that under a 2019 agreement, these shares were to be transferred to Sharmila. She alleged that the current resistance to the transfer, citing ED attachment, indicates a larger conspiracy.

She questioned why no objections were raised in similar share transfers involving Sandur power and Classic Realty, and asked whether withholding Saraswathi Power shares now amounts to going back on earlier commitments.

Rejecting allegations against her, Vijayamma clarified that she is “not a benami or proxy” and that her decisions are independent and legally valid, including share purchases made through due consideration.

With counter-affidavits from both Vijayamma and Sharmila challenging Jagan’s position, the case has taken a significant legal and political turn. The next hearing, scheduled for April 29, is now being closely watched.