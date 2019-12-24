Vijayasai Reddy advises Amaravati farmers not to believe Chandrababu, asserts all the concerns to be addressed

While the farmers of Amaravati are protesting against the mooring of three capitals announced by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh state assembly in the last week, the YSRCP MP advised the farmers of Thulluru not to believe chandrababu Naidu citing the latter would once again deceive them on the name of Amaravati.

Vijayasai reminded the public and farmers through his Twitter account that the lands given by the farmers under land pooling was distributed to the Naidu's near and dear. These comments from MP came after Naidu toured Amaravati on Monday in solidarity to the farmers and public of 29 villages who are protesting. He claimed that all the problems will be solved once the farmers keep themselves far from Chandrababu.

On the other hand, the protests of the Amaravati farmers on the declaration of three capitals of the AP have reached seventh day today. People from 29 villages of Amaravati, the capital, are raising concerns everywhere against the three capitals. Public unions, along with opposition parties, are supporting the farmers. The tense situation erupted when the police blocked the farmers who tried to put tents in Tuluru.