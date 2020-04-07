Vijayasai Reddy fumes at Chandrababu, says it's insensitive to do politics at this moment

YSR Congress Party National General Secretary and MP Vijayasai Reddy fumed at Chandrababu Naidu over his baseless allegations on the government on the coronavirus statistics. He said while the state government is fighting against the dreadful virus, the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is sitting in the neighbouring state and spewing the venom on government.

Vijayasai through his Twitter handle recalled the Naidu's five-year tenure on how he (Naidu) misused his power to destabilise the government-run hospitals violating central government's rules. Vijayasai alleged that Chandrababu has resorted to corruption by encouraging the private hospitals making commissions.

రాష్ట్రంలో సమస్త ప్రభుత్వ యంత్రాంగం కంటిపై కునుకు లేకుండా కరోనా మహావిపత్తుపై పోరాడుతుంటే పొరుగు రాష్ట్రంలో కూర్చున్న ప్రతిపక్ష నేత కరోనా లెక్కలతో కుస్తీలు పడుతున్నాడు. బురదజల్లుడు రాజకీయాలకు ఇది వేళ కాదన్న కనీస స్పృహ లేకుండా. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 7, 2020





ఐదేళ్ల పాలనలో ప్రభుత్వాసుపత్రులను గాలి కొదిలేసి, ప్రైవేటు వైద్యాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించాడు. వాటిపై నియంత్రణ ఉండాలని కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన చట్టాన్ని తుంగలో తొక్కాడు. ఆరోగ్య శ్రీ కార్డులు ఇతర రాష్ట్రాల్లో చెల్లకుండా చేసి రోగుల ఉసురు తీశాడు. కమిషన్ల కోసం ప్రజారోగ్య వ్యవస్థను బలి చేశాడు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 7, 2020

On the other hand, Vijayasai Reddy distributed sanitizers and gloves under the auspices of Pragati Bharat Foundation for around 15,000 volunteers in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Vijayasaray Reddy said that during the lockdown, the Pragati Bharat Foundation is conducting various service activities. In this backdrop, 15,600 volunteers were provided with sanitizers and gloves. "With the help of entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam, 8 lakh poor families are being helped with food and essential commodities, " Vijayasai Reddy said.

The event was attended by Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena, Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy, DCP Ranga Reddy, Visakha North Convener KK Raju, Varudu Kalyani and Trust members Mavuri Venkata Ramana and Gopinath Reddy.