Vijayasai Reddy rubbishes false news on Visakhapatnam Railway Zone

YSRCP Rajyasabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said that there is a false propaganda being spread on the Visakha railway zone. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the issue of railway zone was not discussed in yesterday's union Home ministry's meeting.



He clarified that the Visakhapatnam will get railway zone. He said that he will resign if there is deniel for railway zone to Visakha. He alleged that yellow media is writing false articles against CM Jagan's government.

Vijayasai said that the centre has approved the establishment of railway zone as mentioned in the bifurcation act. He flagged of a section of media for spreading false news and advised them not to lower their level by publishing false information.