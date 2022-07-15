Vijayawada: 13.35 lakh patients register on e-hospital portal

Vijayawada (NTR District): State Medical and Health Family Welfare Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar presented E-Hospital Awards to the best hospitals, doctors and staff. 20 persons got the awards in seven sections at a programme at NIC office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the special secretary said that the government is successfully implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission program in the State. He said that approximately 50 hospitals have implemented the E-Hospital software designed by National Informatic Centre (NIC). He informed that so far 13.35 lakh patients have been registered and 42,926 lab tests, 13,896 clinical treatments and 151 radiology tests were conducted through e-hospital system.

Naveen Kumar said the government launched e-office services in January 2022 in 12 government general hospitals, 14 district hospitals and 28 Area hospitals in the State. He claimed that Patients Registrations (OPD), Admission and Discharge, Transfer (IPD), Billing, Lab information system, Radiology information system, Clinic, Online Registration system, e-blood bank, Pharmacy, Stores, Laundry and such 12 modules have been included in this software.

The Special Secretary also said that they have given special training to the Doctors and staff over the use of this e-hospital software. He claimed that the state government has been setting up infrastructure facilities in all the hospitals in the State.