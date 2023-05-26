Vijayawada: 7,211 from Central constituency to get house sites says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR district) : AP State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh are being strengthened economically under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and added that the government’s welfare schemes are making the poor self-reliant.

The MLA organised Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam programme at 1st division in Vijayawada on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government had already provided all the facilities to the public through Navaratnalu. Every family has benefited from these schemes, he added.

MLA Vishnu said the government has been implementing a number of welfare schemes for the development of poor and middle class and added that the schemes are also increasing the living standards of the people. Referring to the house site distribution at Amaravati capital, the MLA said that as many as 7,211 beneficiaries of the Central constituency are going to get house sites. He said the government is allotting house sites to 51,392 beneficiaries in the R-5 zone of Amaravati. He said that the marking of the plots was completed and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hand over the sites to the beneficiaries on Friday.

Reacting to the TDP manifesto, Malladi Vishnu commented that TDP tends to forget the manifesto after coming to power. He alleged that party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu never implemented the manifesto and it was prepared only to hoodwink the public.