Vijayawada administration to conduct 1000 COVID-19 tests per day from Monday

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Collector AMD Imtiaz said that the coronavirus tests would be carried out for 800 to 1000 people every day in the district from Monday. At a press conference at his office on Sunday, he said the state government had issued six new Truenat machines. They said more samples could be collected and tested per day through rapid testing kits, which would be available from today. He said that these samples would be taken up by setting up five teams and booths each day.

It is also learnt that if any of the results appeared positive, the samples would be retested and later the victim will be identified as a positive person. As per the schedule on the first day, the samples will be conducted in Vijayawada, Hosipetta, Ranigarikota, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama Zone, Raghavapuram and Chanderlapadu zones. While on the second day, Tuesday, samples would be conducted at Sitharampuram, Kuddusnagar, Machilipatnam and Nuzivid. The people can voluntarily can come and get tested. "The administration is aiming to conduct 50,000 tests, " he said.

The government hospital has been converted into a covid-19 hospital and people are suffering from lack of OP here, so an outpatient unit has been set up at ESI Hospital, he said.