 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda employees contribute ` 5.35 lakh to CMRF

Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda employees contribute ` 5.35 lakh to CMRFBank of Baroda
Highlights

Vijayawada: With the initiation of Bank of Baroda, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, employees of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati regions, contributed Rs...

Vijayawada: With the initiation of Bank of Baroda, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, employees of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati regions, contributed Rs 5,35,199 to help citizens facing problems due to Covid-19. The above said contribution was donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Ch Raja Sekhar, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head and Y V S Koteswara Rao, Assistant General Manager of Vijayawada Region. handed over a demand draft to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the presence of S S Rawat, Principal Secretary of Finance on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories