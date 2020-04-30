Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda employees contribute ` 5.35 lakh to CMRF
Highlights
Vijayawada: With the initiation of Bank of Baroda, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, employees of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati regions, contributed Rs...
Vijayawada: With the initiation of Bank of Baroda, Zonal Office, Hyderabad, employees of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati regions, contributed Rs 5,35,199 to help citizens facing problems due to Covid-19. The above said contribution was donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).
Ch Raja Sekhar, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head and Y V S Koteswara Rao, Assistant General Manager of Vijayawada Region. handed over a demand draft to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the presence of S S Rawat, Principal Secretary of Finance on Thursday.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story