Vijayawada: Best Agrofile Limited launches five new products

Vijayawada (NTR District): Best Agrolife Company, listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, launched five new products here on Monday.

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a research-based organisation that serves the farmer community across the globe by bringing in world-class but cost-effective one-shot farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations.

The company launched five new products - Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo and Reveal. Company Managing Director Vimal Alawadhi explained the functioning of five new products.

Along with the MD, Executive Director Raajan Kumar Alawadhi, National Marketing Manager S Narsaiah, Head-Sales & Marketing (South Zone) P Ashok Reddy, dealers and staff attended the product launching programme in a hotel in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Vimal Alawadhi said the company's ultimate aim is to contribute to the Indian government's target of doubling farmers' income by bringing down pest management cost through a reduced number of sprays through its one-shot advance solutions. He said the company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs and retains a comprehensive portfolio of 360 formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses.