Vijayawada: Bharatanatyam by Raksha receives accolades

Vijayawada: Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham organised a classical Bharatanatyam recital of Dr Raksha Karthik and troupe of Bangalore at Siddhartha auditorium on Saturday.

Raksha Karthik is the disciple of B Bhanumathi and Sheela Chandrasekhar. She is an exponent in Najaapur style of Bharatanatyam.

She has being travelling to many countries with her troupe to perform ‘Bhartha Nrityam.’ She is running a dance school namely “Natanam School of Dance” in Bangalore.

She mainly focused on the dance programme basing on the Keerthanas of Saint Thyagaraja Swamy and also presented a short ballet titled “Thyagaraja Vaibhavam,” the important incidents in the life of Thyagaraja, who was the devotee of Rama and attained ‘moksha’ with ‘Sangeeta bhakthi margam.’

She also presented the dance for the keerthanas like “Sambho Maha Deva,” “Vinayakuni Vina Brovave,” “Jagadananda Kaarakaa,” “Sitakalyana Vibhogame” and “Endaro Mahanubhavulu.”

Raksha performed with Divya Vijayalakshmi Dharmarajan, Niharika Jayakumar, Sahana Venkata Sai, Sanvilal Vani, Smruti Sridhar, Anjali Sanjay, Pateeksha Balaji Srinivasan, Govardhani Yatirajan and Jarvinya Sowmil Sha. With the experience of the artistes, the audience enjoyed the programme.

The artistes were honoured by Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, MLA, Gannavaram along with the Siddhartha Academy management members N Lalita Prasad and BVS Prakash.