Vijayawada: BJP alleges plot to defame it in the name of Vizag steel plant

Vijayawada: Levelling serious charges against the state government and the opposition parties, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said here on Friday that the state government was encouraging religious conversions while the opposition parties which are against the BJP are fomenting trouble in the name of Vizag steel plant.

Addressing the media, Veerraju said that the Visakhapatnam steel plant is a sensitive issue which is being used by the parties which are against the BJP to provoke people on the basis of a tweet without knowing the final decision of the Central government.

Referring to the continued attacks on temples all over the state, he said that the state government either directly or indirectly encouraging the attacks on temples.

However, when the people reacted to the incidents, the state government ordered an inquiry only to whitewash the issue. He said that the Hindu leaders believe that attacks on temples were a conspiracy hatched by the Christian missionaries to create a favourable atmosphere to encourage religious conversions.

He recalled that the state government, which allowed the leaders of the YSRCP and the TDP, did not allow the BJP leaders to visit the Ramateertham temple.

In an attempt which could be described as attention diversion, the steel plant privatisation issue was raked up only to stop the BJP from raising its voice against the religious conversions, he alleged adding the YSRCP and their crony communist parties, and Congress were trying to create insecurity among the steel plant employees by spreading canards.

Veerraju said that the BJP leaders met the Union minister and Central BJP leadership to submit the alternative proposals to protect the interest of the steel plant employees.

The leadership was also informed about the attacks on temples, promotion of religious conversions, stopping the BJP candidates from filing nominations in gram panchayat elections, promotion of English neglecting the mother tongue Telugu and other issues.

He said that the state BJP believes that the steel plant privatisation issue was raked up only to divert the attention of people from attacks on temples and to tarnish the image of the BJP.

Veerraju appealed to the steel plant employees not to be misled by the leaders of Communist parties, TDP, YSRCP and the Congress which are creating unrest among the employees for their political ends.