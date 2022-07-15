Vijayawada: BJP stages state-wide protests, demands distribution of free rice

Vijayawada: Demanding resumption of free rice supply to the ration cardholders by the state government, the BJP cadres staged protest demonstrations before all the civil supply offices across the state on Thursday.

The BJP state president Somu Veerraju led the demonstration here and addressed the party activists. He alleged that the mafia has been ruling the roost in the state right from rice to liquor and red sanders.

He alleged that the rice millers colluded with the state government and that was the reason the rice is not being supplied to the ration cardholders.

He said the Centre has provided the funds for the supply of the rice to the cardholders. The state government should provide rice to the cardholders on 15th of every month under the Prime Minister Anna Yojana, the BJP state president said.

He lambasted the civil supplies minister for his sarcastic comments on the demand for the details of free rice. He accused the state government of utilising the funds for rice for its own purposes and lying that the Centre did not provide funds to the state.

He demanded removal of the president of Civil Supplies Corporation Bhaskar Reddy, who is the father of the Kakinada MLA.

Along with the BJP activists, Somu Veerraju raised slogans before the civil supplies department's office here on Thursday, demanding supply of free rice.