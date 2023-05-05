Vijayawada: Botcha Satyanarayana flays N Chandrababu Naidu over ‘false campaign’ on Bhogapuram airport

Vijayawada : Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday criticised former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu over his ‘false campaign’ on Bhogapuram airport while people of North Andhra region are happy over the YSRCP government laying the foun-dation stone for the international airport.



“The State government is committed for decentralisation of develop-ment and as part of it, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport which will pave the way for the development of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Sri-kakulam districts,” he said.

Botcha said while Chandrababu Naidu proposed acquisition of 12,000 acres for the airport, the YSRCP government limited it to just 2,300 acres. He said that the State government acquired the land with the consent of farmers. He condemned the false campaign on land acquisi-tion for the airport and said that he was ready for an open debate on the issue.

Thanking the Chief Minister for laying the foundation stone for Bhoga-puram airport, the Minister said that as native of North Andhra region, he was personally thanking the Chief Minister and expressed hope that the airport will be completed and the first flight will take off from the airport in December 2025.

Botcha said that Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks were aimed at gaining political mileage and the former Chief Minister failed to do anything good to the North Andhra region.

As the YSRCP government is committed for the development of North Andhra region, people of this region have been extending support to Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.