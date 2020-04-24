Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency has urged the state governments to focus on energy efficiency

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has urged the state governments to aggressively promote energy efficiency that is vital in achieving future energy security, making energy more affordable to consumers and growing economies while delivering environmental and social benefits.



Abhay Bhakre, director general of BEE, in a communication to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Earth Day, said energy security remains a major area of attention. In the present extraordinary times, people can manage without many things, but not without electricity. "In such case, electricity security is the foundation of prosperity and that security requires action from governments," he said.

The energy efficiency offers several opportunities in boosting economy, said Abhay Bhakre.

Minister of state (independent charge), power and new and renewable energy, R K Singh who reviewed along with secretary for power Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, directed the BEE to motivate and fully support and strengthen the state designated agencies in expediting energy efficiency programmes to ensure energy security and environmental protection.

The BEE has urged the state government to lay more focus on building sector and initiate energy efficiency measures in public buildings such as social housing, government buildings, offices and healthcare facilities. It further asked the APSECM to submit its action plan for the next year with regard to energy conservation and energy efficiency activities.

Responding to the communication, secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said that the state government was committed to enhance energy efficiency activities in various sectors with the support of all government departments. He said the government was giving utmost priority for energy security and environmental protection as well.