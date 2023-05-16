Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit `123.52 cr into accounts of over 1.23L fishermen

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ for the fifth consecutive year at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district at 11 am on Tuesday to provide timely financial aid to all eligible fishermen families.

As part of YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, the Chief Minister will deposit Rs 123.52 crore as assistance for the marine fishing ban period (April 15 - June 14) directly into the bank accounts of 1,23,519 fishermen families across the State at Rs 10,000 per family.

The Chief Minister will deposit a sum of Rs 108 crore directly into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, who lost their livelihood due to pipeline works of ONGC.

With the financial help which will be released on Tuesday, the total assistance provided under ‘YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ alone since the YSRCP came to power will rise to Rs 538 crore. So far, each fisherman’s family received a benefit of Rs 50,000, at Rs 10,000 per family per year under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa alone.

For the betterment of fishermen’s lives and to prevent their migrations, the State government is setting up 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres of world-class standards at a cost of Rs 3,767.48 crore.

To create large-scale employment opportunities and promote exports at lower transportation cost, the State government has initiated the construction of four ports in the last 4 years with an expenditure of about Rs 16,000 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University is being set up in West Godavari district to produce professional and skilled human resources for imparting knowledge on better fishing. The government is supplying electricity to aqua farmers at a subsidised price of Rs 1.50 per unit and it has etablished Aquaculture Development Authority-2020 to promote, monitor and regulate aquaculture business activities.