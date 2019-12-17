Vijayawada: Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh hands over Karunya letters to kin of deceased staff

Vijayawada: VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to the kin of the VMC employees who died in service due to ill-health. About 10 candidates received Karunya Appointment Letters from the commissioner in his chamber. The appointments are made on compassionate ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner told the newly appointed employees to discharge their duties sincerely with commitment and provide better services to the denizens.

He said that as per their educational qualifications, they were given appointment letters as junior assistants, sanitary head, public health workers and others. Additional commissioner K Shakuntala, U Sharada Devi and others were present on the occasion.