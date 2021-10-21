Vijayawada: Congress condemns bid by government to stifle opposition voices

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not thinking about the future of Andhra Pradesh, said president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Dr Sake Sailajanath.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, the PCC chief ridiculed that the ministers have become processional deities. He wondered why only one minister responds whatever happened in the state.

He took exception to the statement of an MLA that the same thing would happen whoever criticised the Chief Minister. Does that mean that nobody should point out the mistakes of the government, he asked.

The PCC chief said that Jagan should realise that criticism and allegations were common in politics. Referring to the attacks on the TDP offices, he demanded identification of the accused in the incidents and action as per law.

"The teacher posts were not filled and there were revenue irregularities in every village," he pointed out stating that the Chief Minister should not listen to the 'yes men'.

There is law and order problem in the state and people are afraid of opening their mouths. Since YSRCP came to power in the state, there had been destructions, demolitions and anarchy but no development, he said. Expressing concern over the increasing attacks on Dalits across the state, the PCC chief said that the opposition was denied the chance to question the actions of the state government.

The Chief Minister should control the language and functioning of his ministers and the MLAs, he suggested.

The police should take stern action against the perpetrators of the attacks and the Central government should immediately take stock of the situation in the state.