Vijayawada: Cops foil Congress rally to Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath sustained injuries when the Congress workers who took out a rally to submit a memorandum to the Governor at Raj Bhavan were stopped the by the police and in the jostle the PCC president fell down and sustained injuries. Working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy escaped unhurt though he also fell and a few other workers who sustained simple injuries.

Several hundreds of Congress workers headed by the PCC chief and the working president took out a rally from Andhra Ratna Bhavan following the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas to mark their protest against the three farm laws which are detrimental to the interest of the farmers on Tuesday.

Later, addressing the activists, Dr Sailajanath warned the Central government that it should desist from harming the farmers. He demanded immediate repeal of the farm laws.

He also came down heavily on the YSRCP government for taking a decision to fix metres to the agriculture pump sets and demanded immediate roll back of the orders. He exhorted Chandrababu Naidu to revise the policies of the TDP and support the farmers. Flaying the police for illegally arresting the Congress workers, he said that it was an insult to the democracy for not allowing a people's representative to meet the Governor.

Later, the Congress activists staged protest demonstrations before the police station denouncing the act of the police. APCC working president Shaik Mastan Vali, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju, PCC coordination committee members, SC, ST and Minority cell leaders, Mahila Congress, Yuvajana Congress leaders, NSUI leaders and others participated.