Vijayawada: Cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Vijayawada : A cyclonic storm is likely to form in Bay of Bengal by May 8 as there is a possibility of depression in the next few days. The state is already experiencing moderate to heavy rains during the past few days and temperature levels are also decreasing in the state.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre on Thursday stated that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal by May 6 and under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. The low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological centre said the details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, the centre added.

The Meteorological Centre forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on May 5 and 6. Many parts of Andhra Pradesh registered untimely rains causing crop damages. Paddy, maize, jowar and horticulture crops were inundated and damaged due to the rains.